It's time to get in the holiday spirit — for Halloween.
The Porterville Recorder and the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services are holding Halloween contests.
The Recorder is holding a costume contest. Those who want to enter can come by The Recorder office at 115 E. Oak from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, October 29 and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 31 to show off their best Halloween costume and to have their picture taken. The best costumes will be featured in The Recorder.
Those who enter the contest will have a chance to win a family four pack of Galaxy Theater tickets. Candy will also be handed out to children who come by in their Halloween costumes.
The community will have a chance to vote for their favorite costume on the Recorder Facebook page between November 1 and 5. The costume with the most reactions will win. There's no cost to enter the contest.
The City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services is holding a Halloween home decorating contest. The contest is free.
Entries are being accepted through October 25 at https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/.../decorating_contest.php Those interested can also call 791-7695 to enter. Homes, apartments and condos can be entered. Prizes for the top three and People's Choice will be awarded.