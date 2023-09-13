The Porterville Recorder will again be publishing a Veterans Section. The section will be featured in the November 10 edition of The Recorder.
This year's theme of the Veterans section will be taken from the them of this year's Veterans Day Parade to be held on November 11. The theme of this year's parade is Unsung Heroes and Unsung Heroes will also be the theme of The Recorder's Veterans section.
The Recorder is encouraging anyone who knows someone who served or is serving in the military and was an “unsung hero” to contact The Recorder to feature them in our Veterans Section. Those who would also like to submit any photos or written submissions on “unsung heroes” who are serving or have served in the military are welcome to do so.
Of course The Recorder's Veterans Section will again recognize all veterans and those serving in the military. Submissions and suggestions for veterans who one believes should be recognized won't be limited to just “unsung heroes.”
Those who would like to recognize anyone who has served or is serving in the military are welcome to provide submissions or suggestions. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 20.
Any submissions or suggestions for The Recorder's Veterans Section should be sent to Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand at cwhisnand@portervillerecorde.com. Anyone who has questions can email Whisnand or call him at 784-5000, extension 1048.
VETERANS DAY PARADE APPLICATIONS
Applications to participate or be a vendor at the 105th annual Porterville Veterans Day Parade are now being accepted. The parade is sponsored by the Veterans Homecoming Committee, American Legion Post 20 and the Porterville Veterans Memorial District.
This year's parade will be held on Saturday, November 11 on Main Street. The theme for this year's parade is Unsung Heroes.
Applications are available for vendors from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Porterville Memorial Building, beginning on October 3. Applications for parade participants and vendors are due by Ocotber 24.
For more information contact Bob Atchley, 559-359-7922 or first-shirt@hotmail.com