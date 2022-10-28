It's already that time again in which the Porterville Recorder offers a chance to this giving community to provide a wonderful Christmas for children who are less fortunate.
The Recorder is set to begin the effort to provide children in this area who are less fortunate with a wonderful Christmas during its fifth annual Angel Tree program. The program was begun by retired Recorder publisher Bill Parsons.
The program has grown each year with more than 300 children supported during the Angel Tree program each year.
Those in the community can begin to adopt Angels at the Recorder office, 115 E. Oak, beginning on Thursday, November 3. The Recorder will have its Angel Tree displayed in its front lobby at that time with Angels for the children on the tree.
Those interested can come to the Recorder office to adopt a child or children by taking an Angel or Angels off the tree. Those who adopt an Angel or Angels will need to return their gifts by Thursday, December 1.
Information for each Angel will include the child's gender, age, clothing size, any toys the child may want and their school.
The Recorder is again offering those in the community the chance to adopt an Angel over the phone. Those who would like to adopt an Angel can call 785-5000, extension 1031 or 1011. Those who would like to donate $10, $20 or more to the Angel Tree program can do so by also calling 784-5000, extension 1031 or 1011.
Payments by credit card will be accepted for donations over the phone. Credit card payments and payments by cash or check will also be accepted at The Recorder office.
Donations will be used to purchase clothing and toys for our Angels.
Any business or individual who would like to make a donation or donate gifts can call the Recorder, 784-5000, extension 1031 or extension 1011. Those seeking more information on the Angel Tree program can call Recorder General Manager Josie Chapman, 784-5000, extension 1061.