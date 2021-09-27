The Porterville Recorder will again publish its annual Veterans Section on Veterans Day, November 11.
The theme of this year's Veterans Section will be “Our Finest.”
Of course as always any information on and photos of local military, veterans and military families are welcome.
The Recorder is requesting those in the community to submit whatever information and photos they would like. Those submitting information are more than welcome to provide their own written submissions and photos to the Recorder.
The Recorder will select a number of submissions in which Recorder staff will do more in depth articles. But rest assured all submissions presented to The Recorder will be featured in the Veterans Section in some manner. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 22.
Those who have questions or would like to submit information and photos can do so by contacting Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048. Submissions can also be brought by the Recorder office, 115 E. Oak.