Porterville Police staff have recommended that beloved Augie Gonzalez be honored, but stopped short of recommending the new Porterville Animal Shelter should be named after him.
Police staff stated that would set a precedent to name a building after someone, an honor that hasn't been bestowed on other city leaders.
The new Porterville Animal Shelter is currently being developed at 185 N. D Street at the former Citibank building. Gonzalez, who as the Porterville Animal Control Manager, tragically died last December.
The Porterville Animal Control Commission is scheduled to present a report at tonight's Porterville City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Included in the council's packet for tonight's meeting is police and city staff's response to PACC's recommendations. The staff report has been included in the agenda as information only.
The Porterville Animal Control Commission, an advisory council to the city, has recommended the new animal shelter be named the “Augie Gonzalez Memorial Porterville Animal Shelter.”
“The loss of the late Augie Gonzalez, the previous Porterville Animal Control Supervisor, was not only tragic, but it affected the Police Department, the residents of Porterville, and the PACC,” the staff report states. “The PACC believes Augie’s dedication to the residents of Porterville and the animal shelter should be recognized, and they believe this recognition should come by way of naming the new animal
shelter after him. The PACC would like all Porterville residents and shelter employees for generations to come to remember Augie, and dedicating the building to him is their way of thanking him for his service.”
But in response to PACC's recommendation police staff stated: In regard to the request to name the new animal shelter after Augie, Department staff agrees with the PACC that Augie should be recognized as a valuable and dedicated City employee who cared greatly about the residents of Porterville and the animals sheltered.”
But the report goes onto say, “However there have been many great and much appreciated people that have contributed to the City's success that have not had entire buildings named after them.”
The report stated Pete McCracken and Jay Coleman among those who “dedicated much of their time to the City and to recognize them, rooms have been dedicated to them.
“It is the Department staff's recommendation, based on past practice, the City could consider doing the same for Augie by either dedicating a conference room at the new animal shelter
and/or displaying a plaque or memorial near the entrance.”
Police and City Staff did agree with PACC's other recommendations including renaming Porterville Animal Control to Porterville Animal Services.
“The PACC believes the Animal Control Unit is a service-oriented unit and not merely a place to house or 'control' animals,” the staff report stated. “The PACC believes the unit is
staffed by wonderful people who are excellent at what they do, and they perform
a great “service” rather than “control” the animals.”
And since the department would be renamed Porterville Animal Services PACC has recommended it be renamed the Porterville Animal Services Commission.
“Regarding the PACC’s request to rename Porterville Animal Control to Porterville Animal Services, Department staff agree with the PACC,” the staff report states. “The Porterville Animal Control Unit provides a much-needed service to the city, its residents, and animals. The unit is not in the business of controlling animals, but in the business of providing a much needed service to the animals, animal
owners and the community.”
And since staff agreed the unit should be known as Porterville Animal services it also agreed the commission's title should be changed to the Porterville Animal Services Commission.