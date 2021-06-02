Now that things are looking better for Governor Gavin Newsom a recall election could be held as soon as sometime around Labor Day.
While both Republican and Democratic leaders officially say it doesn't matter when the recall election is held, there are Democrats who are calling for a recall election to happen as soon as possible to capitalize on a much better outlook as far as COVID-19 is concerned — and before things could possibly turn bad again.
So what was thought to be a recall election that could be held as late as around Thanksgiving could now be held closer to Labor Day.
While state law governs election guidelines — including when elections can be held — there's flexibility.
The process of when a recall election would be held when the secretary of state announced on April 26 proponents had enough signatures to place a recall election on the ballot. Those signatures were verified on April 29.
After that there's a 30-business day period for those who are against the recall to convince those who signed a petition to recall the Governor to reconsider, but there's really no effort to do so. County elections then must report any withdrawn signatures with 10 business days. That whole process will take until June 22.
When an election will be held will largely depend on the next step and that's how long it takes the State Legislature and the State Department of Finance to determine the cost of a recall election, which is expected to cost $400 million. This process will have the most impact on any effort to hold an election as soon as possible.
The State Department of Finance has up to 30 days to provide an estimated cost to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The Department of Finance has stated it has no political agenda and will take “as much time as necessary” as far as if it will be finished in less than 30 days.
The Joint Legislative Budget Committee then has 30 days to review the estimate. But again with Democrats in charge of the Legislature it would figure that process would be finished as soon as possible, certainly less than 30 days.
But it's unclear if the legislature can sign off on the cost of the election in less than 30 days, which could thwart the effort to hold the recall election as soon as possible. State law states the Secretary of State “shall not certify the sufficiency of the signatures until the Joint Legislative Budget Committee has had 30 days to review and comment on the estimate submitted by the the Department of Finance.”
After all that, Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis — a Democrat — has 60 to 80 days to schedule the election. Again, it figures Kounalakis would want to schedule the election sooner that later. So it figures an election could be held as soon as September.
And if Democrats work to speed up the process to hold a recall election — recall election proponents could look to stop that effort, including through litigation.
But recall proponents may not want to do that as turnout makes moving a recall election up a two-edged sword as far as Newsom and Democrats are concerned. When elections are held at non-traditional times, turnout is generally low and that could favor recall proponents, who won't need any motivation to go to the polls no matter when a recall election is held.
In the recall election two questions will be asked. The first will ask voters if they approve of the recall. If more than 50 percent respond yes then the second question, the actual recall comes into effect.
Voters will chose from a list of candidates to replace Newsom and the candidate with the most votes — and it doesn't have to be a majority or 50 percent — is elected Governor. So theoretically Newsom could receive more votes against the recall than votes for the candidate who receives the most votes — and still lose the election.
But as it stands now that's not likely to happen, according to a recent Public Policy Institute of California poll in which only 40 percent said they favored a recall.
Among the major Republican candidates running to replace Newsom are businessman John Cox, San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and Caitlyn Jenner.