Those who are golfers have likely been itching to get out on the course with the weather being what t has been in the area.
Now golfers can play at Porterville's two local courses — the Porterville Municipal Golf Course and River Island Country but still with strict guidelines.
The Porterville City Council authorized the opening of several recreational facilities in the community at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5. The Porterville Municipal Golf Course, the OHV Park and the dog park adjacent to the Porterville Sports Complex and tennis courts are now open with new safety guidelines in which social distancing is still required.
River Island is also open but with strict adherence to social distancing. River Island's clubhouse is still closed.
Several city facilities are still closed, though. All picnic pavilions, basketball courts, playgrounds and the skate park at Veterans Park remain closed.
The public is allowed in parks but groups larger than 10 still aren't allowed and social distancing must be practiced. Restrooms are also open.
At Porterville Municipal Golf Course, face coverings are required at all times and players must remain at least six feet apart. Groups are limited to four players or less and golf carts are limited to one rider.
The pro shop is limited to two players at a time. Individuals not following the guidelines wil lbe required to leave and there will be no refunds with no exceptions.
As far as the tennis courts only singles play is allowed, no doubles and no pickleball. Players should also avoid changing ends.
The city states if all guidelines and restrictions aren't followed the tennis courts will be closed for community safety.
As far as other facilities the Zalud House remains closed. The adult volleyball open gym is canceled for the rest of the spring season.
The arena soccer season has also been canceled and credits and refunds are now being processed. CPR classes have been suspended until further notice.
The Jr. Pirates Track and Field season has also been canceled with credits and refunds being processed as well.
As far as Junior Giants a virtual spring training is being created but registration has been postponed. Follow http://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure/juniorgiants.cfm for updates.
The RAP program has been canceled through the end of the school year. Again, credit and refunds are being processed.
Registration for the Red Cross Lifeguard Renewal Class has been postpone. An update will be provided by May 29.
Registration for the summer day camp has been postponed and an update will be provided by May 29. In addition registration for swim lessons has been postponed and an update will be provided by May 29.
The youth baseball season has been canceled and credits and refunds are being processed. The youth center program has been canceled through the rest of the school year.
Registration for youth volleyball has been postponed and an update will be provided by May 29.
For more information visit www.ci.porterville.ca.us/depts/ParksandLeisure
California is beginning its second stage of reopening the economy today with businesses such as bookstores, clothing stores and florists being able to open today with modifications.