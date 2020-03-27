Ready for gas prices to possibly be about $2 a gallon? According to GasBuddy.com, which monitors gas prices, it’s possible.
That could possible mean a drastic drop of about $2 per gallon in the price of gas over the last several months. In the fall of 2019, gas prices locally were close to $4 a gallon.
GasBuddy.com reported gas prices could be the lowest they’ve been in 18 years. It also reported gas prices could drop by as much as 35 to 75 cents in the coming weeks, meaning the lowest gas prices locally could be around $2 a gallon.
GasBuddy.com stated the coronavirus has “destroyed” oil demand globally. GasBuddy.com also stated motorist who are in a hurry to fill up are “wasting their money” and that gas prices in some parts of the country could actually drop to $1 per gallon.
As of Tuesday the lowest gas prices locally have dipped to about $2.70 a gallon at many places. On Tuesday, GasBuddy.com reported the lowest cost for gas in Porterville was $2.69 a gallon at C and L Mini Mart at 11 West Olive near Main Street. The cost was $2.70 a gallon at the Eagle Feather Trading Post on Highway 190.
That’s significantly less than a couple of weeks ago when gas prices were above $3 a gallon. The coronavirus has obviously had its impact over the last couple of weeks.
On Monday, GasBuddy.com reported gas prices in the nation for the fourth straight week.
GasBuddy.com reported gas prices fell by 12.8 cents to a national average of $2.08 per gallon. Those figures are based on data collected from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
On Tuesday, the American Automobile Association reported the average gas price in the nation was $2.11 while it was $3.17 in California.
“Gas prices have spent virtually all of March marching lower, with the drop continuing as the coronavirus destroys oil demand globally, leading to the lowest oil prices we’ve seen in 18 years, paving the way for still an additional 35-75 cent per gallon drop at most stations in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a collapse in prices, even including the Great Recession. What we’re witnessing is easily going to go down as the great collapse in oil demand, and for motorists hurrying to fill up today, they’re wasting their money as prices will continue to drop in the days ahead. Gas stations are passing along the drop several weeks behind, and there’s plenty more room for prices to drop, putting 99 cents per gallon prices as a strong possibility for perhaps many more stations than we previously anticipated. This is truly an unprecedented turn of events.”
GasBuddy.com also stated the feud between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil production also helped “fuel” the drop on gas prices.
GasBuddy.com added more than a quarter of gas stations in the country are selling gas at under $2 a gallon.
There’s also obviously a diminished demand which is helping to lead in the drop of gas prices as Americans are being encouraged to stay at home.