A piece of the Porterville Public Library that was built in 1953 will always be with us.
Somehow the window with the message READ at the front of the building survived the fire that destroyed the library on February 18. Porterville Firefighters Patrick Jones and Ray Figueroa died battling the blaze.
The library is currently being demolished. But before the demolition began, the city of Porterville was able to salvage the READ window and it has been safely placed in storage.
It’s planned for the READ window to be a prominent part of any temporary facility that provides library services for the community and eventually to be prominently part of the Porterville Public Library when its rebuilt and occupies a permanent facility.
“That’s why we salvaged it,” said City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services Director Donnie Moore.
About how the READ window would be displayed, Moore said, “We’re just going to see how everything plays out.”
Moore said how the READ window has symbolically represented the strength of the community has been a popular topic.
“That’s what everybody’s saying on social media,” he said. “How it survived the fire and how that’s a positive sign — a powerful message for reading to people.”
The demolition of the library began on Wednesday and was expected to take about a week. Porterville City Firefighters have returned to work but all operations have been held out of Fire Station 2 on Newcomb.
Fire Station 1 is adjacent to the library. Thanks to the valiant effort of firefighters surrounding buildings such as the fire station and City Hall went undamaged.
Once the library is demolished, firefighters will be able to return to Fire Station 1.