A public hearing during the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday led to the approval of a contract with REACH to provide air medical services to the county. This will be the county’s second air ambulance contract.
Karen Elliot, the director of public health, explained the REACH aircraft will be stationed at the Porterville Airport, and Supervisor Pete Vander Poel commented a contract with REACH will expand the geographical services, noting the benefit of the services would predominantly be in the Porterville area.
The contract with REACH to provide air medical services was unanimously approved.
In other business Reed Schenke, with the Resource Management Agency, gave the board a presentation regarding the road projects completed during the 2022/2023 fiscal year.
He explained there are 3,427.5 miles of maintained road in the county, but only a small amount of funding for road repairs and maintenance come in from the government via the road funding formula.
“Road maintenance, there are many factors that go into it, but it ultimately relates to how much money you have to spend on the roads,” said Schenke.
Schenke then highlighted several of the completed projects over the last fiscal year including two bridge projects, the Bates Slough Bridge and the North Branch Tule River Bridge, the rehabilitation of Teapot Dome, Avenue 328 safety improvements, and surface improvements in many cities including Porterville, Orosi and Richgrove.
Schenke concluded his presentation by a briefing of funding needs for future projects. Funding is still needed for bridges over Road 16 at Homeland Canal and Avenue 208 over Cameron Creek. He also stated there's a lot of funding needs for smaller roads that serve as farm to market routes.
Brooke Sith with the General Services Agency requested the board approve the declaration of the existence of an emergency due to the Ledbetter Park well failure and to award a contract to Willitts Equipment and Engineering Company for the design, construction and installation of a new water well in the amount of $288,000.
The well at Ledbetter Park in Cutler acts as the only well for irrigation throughout the park and it was noted if the well wasn't repaired the park could lose its surrounding agriculture.
“Thank you for bringing this to our attention and taking swift action on something that is really making an impact,” said Valero. “I know that Ledbetter Park is utilized by many in our communities.”
The well repair contract and declaration of emergency was approved 4-0 as Supervisor Larry Micari had to abstain from the vote.
In other board news, Anne Bernardo was recognized for her years of service in the Law Library as she's now entering into retirement.
The board approved and read proclamations honoring June 2023 as Portuguese Heritage Month and in recognition of Juneteenth Day.
The Tulare County Board of Supervisors won't meet next week in observation of Juneteenth. The next board meeting will be June 27.