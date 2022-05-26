When Raymond Beltran began Porterville FYI seven years ago he never thought it would lead to anything political.
But the 45-year-old lifelong Porterville resident says feedback from the community on his Facebook site has provided him with what he believes the community wants from the Porterville City Council.
That’s why Beltran said he’s running to represent District 1 on the city council in the November general election. Lawana Tate currently represent a District 1 and has said she’s running in the November election to stay in the seat.
Beltran has plenty of experience with community activism on the non-political level. His parents Fred and Elva Beltran have been longtime community activists involved with numerous organizations.
Beltran, who has worked for the Porterville Unified School District for 27 years, has also been involved in the community through coaching in youth sports and work with non-profit organizations.
But Beltran is arguably best know for establishing Porterville FYI which has become the definitive community forum.
Beltran sad the feedback he has received on the site, both positive and negative, has given him insight on what residents are most concerned about in the community.
Beltran said he sees a more reactive instead of a proactive approach to dealing with the community’s issues.
“The main reason why I’m running I’ve lived here my whole life,” he said. “I just think the issues and direction in the community what we’re seeing is solutions that are reactive and not proactive.”
Another major reason why Beltran said he’s running is there needs to be more accountability when it comes to the decisions that are made.
He said those are the reasons that are “pushing me into this.”
He compared non-profits to government saying there’s accountability with non-profits and the buck stops somewhere. But that’s not always the case with government.
A case in point is the homeless issue on the Tule River. Beltran spoke about last week’s Town Hall hosted by Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend.
The issue of those not from Porterville ending up at the Tule River after they’re released from the South County Detention Facility was discussed. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said at the Town Hall meeting the releases are required.
Beltran said that’s a situation in which there’s not enough accountability with all the agencies involved and the city needs to take a more proactive approach.
He said in comparison if the city was illegally dumping trash at the river there would surely be a state or federal agency to provide accountability.
Beltan suggested the city could look into litigation or declare a local emergency as ways in trying to provide more accountability with the homeless issue on the Tule River.
Beltran noted a recent clean-up effort at the Tule River involving several organizations, including Porterville FYI, the Tule River Parkway Association and Blessings of Liberty.
Even though 4,000 pounds of trash were removed as a result of the effort it hardly made a difference, Beltran said.
“That’s a band-aid to the problem,” he said. He added what’s being done now to deal with the homeless on the Tule River isn’t working. “We can’t co-exist this way,” Beltran said.
Greg Meister, who’s running to represent District II on the council also said about the recent cleanup at the May 17 council meeting, “it didn’t even make a dent.”
District II is currently being represented by Milt Stowe, who said he’s not running for re-election.
Beltran said his two top priorities as a council member would be youth and public safety.
“What is there for them,” said Beltran about youth. “There’s not a lot of places for them to go.”
Beltran added he would like to reinvigorate a Neighborhood Watch program in the community.
He said while he understands the state has an impact on the city he again wants to focus local accountability.
“We have no control over that stuff,” said Beltran about state legislation.
He added his goal at the local level is to come up with solutions that have an “immediate impact.”
“I’ve never imagined running for anything,” Beltran said.
“It takes community,” he added. “I can’t do it alone.
“That’s kind of where the FYI group comes in. People coming together.”
He added Porterville FYI was patterned after the concept stared into the Constitution government for the people by the people.
He said Porterville FYI is “for us, by us” when talking about tbe community’s residents.
Beltran also said he’ll work with anybody if elected.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re left or right, Christian or non-religious, elderly or a teenager, I don’t care.”