When it comes to COVID-19, the transmission of the virus continues to grow in Tulare County.
For the week of July 28 to August 3 the Centers For Disease Control classified Tulare County as substantial when it comes to the transmission of the virus.
The status of counties are considered substantial when the have a case rate between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. The CDC's stats had Tulare County with 87.3 cases per 100,000 during the period of July 28-August 3.
It was the first week in which Tulare County was classified as substantial. The CDC reported Tulare County had 407 new cases from July 28-August 3, a 62.8 percent increase over the previous week.
For the week of July 28-August 3, 48 of the 58 counties in the state were considered to be a “high” risk, meaning they had a case rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 over the 7-day period.
For July 28-August 3, only seven other counties in the state were classified as substantial. And only two counties were classified moderate with a case rate below 50 per 100,000 over a 7-day period, Monterey and tiny Modoc.
And no county in the state had a transmission rate consider low, which less less than 10 cases per 100,000.
Porterville City Manager John Lollis at Tuesday's city council meeting stated the CDC had as of Tuesday classified Tulare County as a high transmission area. With the numbers that Tulare County has been reporting that status should be confirmed within the next week.
Tulare County Health and Human Services reported 70 new cases on Thursday. If that daily trend holds that would place Tulare County in the high transmission category.
The number of active cases in Tulare County also continued to rise on Thursday. The health department reported on Thursday there are 732 active cases in the county, an increase of 51 over the previous day. Just more than two weeks ago, Tulare County had 182 active cases.
There was also a slight increase in the number of hospitalizations on Thursday. The health department reported there were 66 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county. On Wednesday, the health department reported there were 64 COVID-19 patients in the county and eight suspected COVID-19 patients in the county.
For the week of July 28-August 3, hospitalizations increased by 74 percent, the CDC reported.
The CDC also reported for the week of July 28-August 3, nearly 14 of 100 hospital beds in Tulare County were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Sierra View Medical Center reported on Wednesday it had nine COVID-19 patients and eight suspected COVID-19 patients.
Tulare County Health and Human Services began updating is dashboard on a daily basis on Monday. Before Monday throughout the summer the health department had been providing a weekly update.
Since March 11, 2020 there has been 50,869 cases in Tulare County. On Wednesday, the health department reported the 93257 area code, the Porterville area, has had 10,372 cases.
The CDC has recommended everyone regardless of vaccination status in counties with a substantial or high transmission rate wear a mask while indoors. While the state has stopped short of requiring everyone to wear a mask indoors it has recommended everyone in the state wear a mask indoors regardless of the county's transmission status. And the state guidelines call for the unvaccinated to wear masks indoors.
So far there haven't been any deaths reported as a result of this latest surge. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Tulare County has remained the same at 853. Sierra View has had 166 deaths due to COVID-19.