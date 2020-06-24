The I Got Your 6 Rally to support local law enforcement will be held from5 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 26 in front of the Porterville Police Department.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring blue line flags in support of law enforcement. Children are also encouraged to make pictures to show support for law enforcement. Those attending are also encouraged to bring posters in support of law enforcement.
“No negativity please,” posted Tson-tell Manuel, who’s an organizer for the event, on her Facebook page. “This is for support.”