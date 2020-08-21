A rally of support for Porterville's Golden Sunrise Nutraceutical on Saturday morning.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Park. During that time a town hall type of meeting will be held, said Jeanne Schuyler, a spokesperson for the event.
Those who have been receiving Golden Sunrise products have been rallying in support of the company ever since a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Golden Sunrise president and CEO Huu Tieu on July 9.
Schuyler said those attending will then at 9 a.m. walk five blocks to Golden Sunrise located at 219 North E Street. She said a question and answer session will be held at Golden Sunrise at that time. She added anyone is welcome to come to Centennial Park for the walk and/or the question and answer session at Golden Sunrise.
She said all participants and those who attend either at Centennial Park or Golden Sunrise will be expected to respect all COVID-19 guidelines when it comes to face coverings and social distancing and will be expected to follow all City of Porterville ordinance requirements. Schuyler added the Porterville Police Department is aware of Saturday's event.