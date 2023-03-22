Ag art calendar winners announced
During the Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning, the board ratified the orders related to evacuations caused by the rainfall and received a brief report from Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman on the rain's impacts throughout the county.
Since January the county has been hit by three different storms. Tulare County Fire has performed 112 water rescues, has delivered more than 25,000 pounds of sand to 11 different stations, and had received more than 1,500 calls for service related to flooding and the rain. The rainfall was detrimental enough to exceed county resources causing Norman to call in assistance from other public safety entities. More than 700 personnel throughout the state have been assigned to the incident.
"This storm is a lot," said Norman. "It is one of the biggest incidents we've faced."
The department has broken the incident into branches, grouping areas of the county into each branch. Porterville and Springville fall into Branch 2. Within this branch, the mitigation efforts include what are known as super sack operations to help keep levees from overflowing.
Norman advised rainfall and snowmelt are anticipated, but high river flows were the main concern.
"I think the worst is still yet to come," said Supervisor Pete Vander Poel.
The board was also presented with the 2023 winners of the National Agriculture Week Children's art calendar awards. This year's calendar theme is "Generations of Growing Goodness."
The Tulare County Farm Bureau received more than 1,500 submissions for the contest, and chose artwork created by local students to feature for each month as well as the front and back calendar covers. Each monthly winner was given a $25 prize, and the front cover winner was rewarded with $50.
Of all the submissions, Sara Satko, an eighth grader at Heartland Charter School out of Porterville, won a spot in the calendar for her depiction of a tractor driving through an orange grove. The front cover winner was Emma Souza, a senior at Redwood High School, for her colorful barn scene.