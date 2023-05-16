ZeroNox of Porterville, also known as The Company, a company that provides sustainable, off-highway vehicle electrification, announced on Monday the appointment of Karna Patel as Chief Financial Officer.
Patel served most recently as Senior Director of Finance at Qualcomm and CFO of the Compute and Gaming business unit. His responsibilities included leading planning, budgeting, forecasting, pricing, accounting, reporting, and analysis efforts.
Patel’s prior role at Qualcomm included leading the corporate FP&A and Global Business Analytics teams and he has more than 15 years experience with Qualcomm, including leading the financial processes and systems integrations for many of Qualcomm’s mergers and acquisitions efforts.
Patel holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Engineering from Mumbai University in India, a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from UC irvine.
“We are pleased to welcome Karna to ZeroNox,” ZeroNox CEO Vonn Christenson said. “Karna brings deep financial leadership and experience to ZeroNox, which will be instrumental in elevating our financial infrastructure, reporting and communications with investors as a newly public company. His financial leadership and management experience at publicly traded global technology leaders like Qualcomm will be invaluable as ZeroNox continues to scale its business and operations.”
“I could not be more energized to join the ZeroNox team at such a pivotal time,” Patel said. “I look forward to leading and implementing a robust finance function and assisting the Company through this significant growth phase as it prepares to become a public company. ZeroNox is well-positioned to capitalize on a massive market opportunity, and I share the Company’s mission to provide leading solutions to decarbonize the off-highway market.”
As previously announced, ZeroNox signed a definitive business combination agreement with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corp., Growth for Good, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, that's expected to result in ZeroNox becoming publicly listed. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Growth for Good’s shareholders and other requirements.
ZeroNox also recently officially signed off on a deal in which it will provide electric powertrains known as ZEPPs to electrify 1,000 sanitation trucks owned by Jospong that serve Ghana and West African.
ZeroNox is considered the leader of the electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial vehicles, with LFP batteries and ZEPPS that are designed and engineered in American. ZeroNox is considered the leader of the Off=Highway Electric Vehicle, OHEV market.
For more information, visit: https://www.zeronox.com or follow ZeroNox on Twitter @ZeroNoxInc or https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeronox/
Growth for Good filed the Registration Statement for the merger with ZeroNox on Form S-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 7.