While it’s admittedly a shell of what it once was, the Porter Theater turns 70 this year.
A photo from the Porterville Public Library dated June 29, 1950 displays the theater announcing its grand opening on its marquee. The movie to be shown was “Colorado Territory,” also displayed on the marquee.
“Colorado Territory” was a 1949 film that was the remake of the 1941 movie “High Sierra” based on the novel of the same name. The movie depicted an outlaw being sprung from jail to help pull off one last railroad heist.
Cinematreasure.org states the October 2, 1948 issue of Boxoffice Magazine under the headline “Plans complete in Porterville” reported bids were being taken for construction of a new Principal Theatres movie house, which would become the Porter Theater. Plans called for the theater to be 100 feet by 160 feet.
It’s likely the unique curvature roof of the theater was designed after the Baldwin Theater which feature two arches. The Baldwin Theater located in the Baldwin Hills section of Los Angeles opened on August 10, 1949.
The Baldwin Theater and the Porter Theater followed similar paths, with the Porter Theater actually outlasting the Baldwin Theater.
The Baldwin Theater was actually closed in 1976. It reopened with two screens in 1981 and was eventually expanded to three screens before closing in 1994.
The Porter Theater was also eventually expanded to three screens with a seating capacity of 1,200 and remained open until 1997. The Porter Theater eventually gave way to the Galaxy 9 Theater.
After the death of Mel Blanc in 1989, the Porter Theater featured a mural on its back wall that was a tribute to Blanc, the voice of many Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.
In 1950, Porterville had four movie theaters with the addition of the Porter Theater. There was also the Crystal Theater, the Monache Theater and the Molino Theater.
The Monache Theater would have a free show for children and Santa Claus would pass out candand oranges after the show. This tradition was carried over to the Porter Theater.
As late as 2014 there was talk the Porter Theater could be turned into a learning center. But as far as the theater’s fate, the prohibitive costs of restoring the theater remains its biggest challenge.