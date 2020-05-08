The $2.2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus packaged signed into law by President Trump in March conspicuously left out one thing we all depend on: water.
No aid for the federal Bureau of Reclamation which manages water and infrastructure for water was provided in that stimulus package. It's expected another stimulus package will be coming and there are those who are lobbying for water to be included in that stimulus package.
There's also a push for a COVID-19 stimulus package to be entirely devoted to infrastructure and for that package to include Bureau of Reclamation infrastructure. Seven Democratic U.S. Congressmen sent a letter to House leadership calling for Bureau of Reclamation infrastructure funding to be included.
Bureau of Reclamation facilities supplies drinking water for 31 million people and irrigation water for more than 10 million acres of farmland that produces 60 percent of the nation's vegetables and 25 percent of its fruits and nuts.
“As Congress continues working to respond to the economic impacts of the pandemic, we must include funding for Bureau of Reclamation projects, especially those that increase our water storage capacity,” said Rep. TJ Cox, one of the authors of the letter. “Upgrading water infrastructure in the Central Valley is overdue and the economic recovery is an opportunity to address these critical needs.”
One of the obvious needs for this area is the repair of the Bureau of Reclamation's Friant-Kern Canal. Use and diminishing capacity of the canal has severely hampered groundwater availability in the area.
It's estimated the cost to repair the canal would be $350 million to $500 million. Lawmakers on the state and federal level, including Cox, have proposed legislation to fund repairs for the canal.
So the Friant-Kern Canal could be one of the projects that benefits from any future COVID-19 stimulus funding for infrastructure. In their letter, the Congress members wrote:
“Farms and farmworkers are continuing to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, providing one of our most important resources: food. It is essential that financial resources for the infrastructure so critical to water supply and feeding our nation are included in any COVID-19 infrastructure funding package.”
Along with Cox, who represents a portion of southwest Tulare County, the other Congress members to sign the letter were Ami Bera, Julia Brownley, Nanette Barragan, Jim Costa, John Garamendi and Josh Harder all from California and Deb Haaland from New Mexico.
Those from the water industry have also been pushing hard for future COVID-19 stimulus packages to include funding for water. Many water utilities are expecting dramatically lower revenues as people reduce their water use. Those in the water industry also say those who are low-income need assistance to pay for their services.
Numerous water systems have banned or halted water shut-offs due to non-payment during the pandemic.