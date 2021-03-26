Porterville Unified School District and Woodville School were among those that have participated in a program to provide books to students while they have been instructed through distance learning.
There have been 30,000 books that have been distributed to 50 teachers and more than 1,900 students through the Readership project, a grant-funded program that launched with a virtual conference for teachers in five pilot districts in September, 2020. The other districts that have participated are Earlimart, Monson-Sultana and Woodlake.
The Readership project is a program the Tulare County Office of Education’s Central Valley Networked Improvement Community (CVNIC) funded in 2019 with a grant from the California Department of Education. The grant was used to create a literacy program aimed at helping improve student performance on the English Language Arts portions of state assessment tests.
In the six months since the Readership project team held its first meeting with teachers from partner school districts, the group has held two additional virtual conferences featuring Penny Kittle, author of Book Love; and Anthony Zuiker, creator of the CSI television franchise. Zuiker, who writes social-emotional graphic novels for young people, donated hundreds of his books to participating schools.
The project team has also worked with community partners from the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Porterville Police Department, Woodlake Police Department, and Tulare County Office of Education Foster Youth Services to distribute books to homes in communities served by the grant. The books have also been given to participating schools to help build site and classroom libraries.
Additionally, the Readership team has ordered Little Libraries for each school site, a take-one, share-one kiosk. Educational Resource Services has also benefitted from the grant and is adding new titles to its own library collection.
During the third meeting of Readership, teachers were able to share some initial data. Project co-directors Jenean Bray and Tammy Milligan of Educational Resource Services shared 80 percent of the teachers are now motivated to share book talks with their students each day, and 86 percent of the students in grades 4-8 said they're connecting to the books being shared.
Initial data collected shows that students are increasing their interest in reading and are motivated when teachers share books through book talks, they said. This is key data because that motivation to read leads to increased reading volume, which leads to positive results in achievement, they said.
They said more concrete data will be available once the state tests are administered, but assessments at school sites to assist teachers in monitoring their school’s data will also be examined.
Next year, Readership will hold four meetings featuring teaching tips, current research around literacy, and book talks, plus follow-up coaching focusing on the literacy and social-emotional learning. Participating schools will also learn the basics of Improvement Science.
“The work that the Readership project is doing will be foundational to a future countywide shift in student attitudes toward literacy,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “We have much work to do to keep students engaged in reading in their late elementary and middle school years, particularly our English learners and socio-disadvantaged students. The rewards of this work however are greater academic success, and college and career readiness.”
In May, Bray and Milligan will present the Readership project at a California Department of Education (CDE) conference. The CDE has also asked the team to create resource videos for its website to help other LEAs as they work to improving literacy on a local level. For more information on Readership, contact Jenean Bray at jenean.bray@tcoe.org, or Tammy Milligan at tammy.milligan@tcoe.org.