PUSD Meals Update
The Porterville Unified School District will continue to provide grab and go meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Beginning on Monday, April 6 to following sites will be consolidated: Harmony Magnet School will be moved to Strathmore High; Pioneer Middle School will be moved to Vandalia Elementary; Belleview Elementary will be moved to Bartlett Middle School; Sequoia Middle School will be moved to Westfield Elementary; and Citrus High School will be moved to Los Robles Elementary.
All other sites will remain unchanged. Children ages 1-18 are eligible and will both drive-thru and walk-up stations provide lunch meal and breakfast for the next morning. Each child must be present in Children need to eat their lunch or refrigerate it within 30 minutes of pickup. This includes refrigerating breakfast for the following day.
Meals for students with special dietary needs are available at Student Nutrition Services located at 900 W. Pioneer Ave., between 9 a.m. and noon, Monday-Friday. For more information, call 559-782-7062.
The outlying routes will continue and are as follows:
Route 1 (Yokohl Valley, Balch Park, Springville)
10:30 a.m. - Yokohl Valley Drive and Balch Park Road, Springville; 11 a.m. - Springville Elementary, 35424 Ward Ave., Springville; 11:30 a.m. - Cattle Drive and Mustang Drive; 11:50 a.m. - River Island Country Club Parking Lot
Route 2 (Success Lake Area / Highway 190)
10:15 a.m. - Future Ready Lab, 31374 Success Valley Drive; 10:35 a.m. - Success Market, 28420 Hwy 190; 10:50 a.m. - Eagles Nest, 27798 Hwy 190; 11:15 a.m. - 1168 E. Poplar – 11:15 a.m.
Route 3 (Richgrove / Ducor)
10:20 a.m. - 709 Rowland, Richgrove; 11 a.m. - 5580 Road 234, Ducor
Route 6 (Poplar)
10:15 a.m. - Labor Camp, 16153 Road 192; 10:45 a.m. - Poplar Water Tower; 11:10 a.m. - Romo Furniture, 21058 Ave 152
For more information, including information about outlying pickup locations, call 559-782-7092.