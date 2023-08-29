Porterville Unified School District will be able to use Jamison Stadium for up to six dates if needed while the renovation of Rankin Stadium is completed.
PUSD will begin using Jamison Stadium on September 15, which will provide a much needed facility for the district as that's its busiest home week of the football season.
On Friday, September 15, Porterville High will host Highland at Jamison Stadium. Granite Hills will still have to play at Strathmore High's Spartan Stadium on Thursday, September 14 when it will host Corcoran.
Strathmore High will host Orange Cove on September 15. The Monache football team will also still have to play two home games on a Saturday as it will host Garces at Spartan Stadium in a game scheduled for September 16 at 6:30 p.m. Monache will also host Wasco at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
But the availability of Jamison Stadium relieves a little bit of the pressure with all four PUSD schools at home the week of September 15. Originally PHS was scheduled to host Hanford at Spartan Stadium on Thursday, September 14.
Granite's and Strathmore's varsity teams were then scheduled to play a doubleheader at Spartan Stadium on Friday September 15, with Granite playing at 5 and SHS play at 7:30 p.m.
With Jamison Stadium now available, that doubleheader is no longer necessary. Also no longer necessary is lower level games that were originally scheduled to be played at Spartan Stadium on Wednesday, September 13.
PUSD had originally scheduled lower level teams to play on two Wednesdays. PUSD athletic director stated it's no longer expected that any games will have to be played on a Wednesday.
While the PHS freshmen may still have to play against Golden West on Wednesday, October 11, it's expected the PHS freshmen will play against Golden West on Thursday, October 12 at Monache if necessary.
This Friday Jamison Stadium isn't available because the PC women's soccer team has a home contest. PHS will host Foothill at Spartan Stadium on Thursday and Strathmore will host Mendota on Friday. Granite Hills will play at McFarland on Thursday.
The week of September 8, PUSD actually receives somewhat of a break in the schedule. Both Strathmore and PHS has a bye while Monache will play at Paso Robles and Granite Hills will play at Exeter on September 8.
On September 22, Granite Hills will host Orange Cove at Jamison Stadium. On September 29, Monache will host Golden West at Jamison.
October 6 isn't available because the PC women's soccer team has another home contest. On October 13 PHS is scheduled to play Golden West at Jamison and on October 20 PHS is scheduled to play El Diamante at Jamison.
The Granite Bowl between Monache and PHS would also be played at Jamison on October 27. But Watts said it's hoped Rankin Stadium will be available by October 1. Once Rankin Stadium is available all of the scheduled Monache, PHS and Granite Hills games would be played there.
That would actually be disappointing for many in the community who like the idea of the PHS-Monache game again being played at Jamison for nostalgic reasons.
Watts credited PC, including athletic director Joe Cascio, for making the schedule at Jamison work. “I think their folks over there have been wonderful in helping us out,” said Watts about PC. “Joe Cascio and the people at Porterville College have been absolutely wonderful to work with.”