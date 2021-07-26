In an update posted on the Porterville Unified School District Facebook page and website on Friday afternoon, PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson officially announced a full opening of schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
Governor Gavin Newsom essentially issued a directive for all schools in the state to return to full, in-person learning for the new school year. PUSD's school year begins on August 12.
Nelson also stated PUSD will follow California Department of Public Health guidelines and will require all TK-12 students and adults to wear masks while indoors.
“All PUSD students are required to wear masks indoors,” Nelson wrote, adding exemptions will be granted based on CDPH guidelines. “All adults in TK-12 settings are required to wear masks when sharing indoor spaces with students.
Nelson added when it comes to mask requirements for adults when students aren't present, those guidelines will be governed by CAL/OSHA mask guidance.
Nelson stated masks will be optional outdoors. Nelson added PUSD is waiting for direction from the CDPH as far as what mask and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place when it comes to athletics and other activities such as band and choir.
Nelson stated schools will provide masks for students who wear them. He added students who refuse to wear masks will be served through PUSD's Independent Study Program.
Independent Study will be offered during the 2021-2022 school year for interested parents/guardians who are referred by school staff to Instructional Services for an intake meeting. Independent Study will also be available for students with special needs.
Nelson wrote students who are enrolled in independent study will be able to return to their home school when they're ready to return for in-person learning.
“We are very excited to welcome the new school year and the full opening of our schools for learning,” Nelson wrote.
Those who have questions about independent study can contact independentstudy@portervilleschools.org or (559) 560-5777.
“Please note that a student that chooses independent study may have reduced options available when it comes to participating in various programs such as Pathways or activities such as band or athletics,” Nelson wrote.
Nelson added the district undertook its largest summer learning program ever “and continued preparations to bring all students back to every campus, every day, learning in every subject and in every classroom. While we are excited to reopen PUSD schools for full-time, in-person learning, the safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority.”
As far as physical distancing, Nelson wrote CDPH guidelines state in-person instruction can happen withoiut physical distancing when other measures are taken such as the wearing of masks. “As a reminder, PUSD has added HEPA air purifiers to all classrooms to continually monitor and filter the air,” Nelson wrote.
When it comes means, Nelson wrote physical distancing will be used as much as possible and students will eat outdoors as much as possible.
As far as visitors and volunteers access to school offices will be permitted but “to ensure the highest level of safety, visitors’ and volunteers’ access to school grounds will be limited and individuals will not be allowed in classrooms unless deemed essential for educational purposes.”
Nelson stated COVID-19 testing will be provided on campuses. He added PUSD will be conducting routine screening testing at elementary sites and for groups of students participating in extracurricular activities such as athletics with parent-guardian consent.
As far as quarantine guidelines, Nelson said unvaccinated students may end up having to go through a 10-day quarantine if they have come into contact with someone with COVID. But he added they may continue to attend school for in-person learning if they're asymptomatic, wear a mask, be tested at least four times during a 10-day period and not participate in any extracurricular activities for that 10-day period.
So that provision could definitely have an impact on the fall sports season with student-athletes on teams possibly having to sit out for at least 10 days.
“We will have an updated guidebook with additional information around reopening available soon and continue to keep you updated as new guidance becomes available,” Nelson wrote. “Thank you for your continued support and patience as we work together to safely welcome our students and staff back to the new school year.”