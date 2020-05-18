(Editor's note: The Porterville Recorder would like to feature the plans all districts in the Orange Belt have for the Class of 2020 when it comes to their graduation ceremonies. Whatever local districts have planned whether it be videos for the graduates, virtual ceremonies or drive-thru ceremonies, the Recorder would like to feature their plans. Districts should provide their information to Porterville Recorder Editor Charles Whisnand, cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com)
Porterville Unified School District has announced its plans for graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020.
There will be two separate events, a drive-thru ceremony and a virtual ceremony that will be posted online.
Each PUSD high school will hold a drive-thru ceremony for their seniors. Students will be assigned a scheduled time to arrive at their school. One vehicle per family will be allowed.
Students will briefly exit while wearing their cap and gown, and have their photo taken by a professional photographer while being cheered on by their teachers and other staff members. Students should sit in the front passenger seat to allow for easy access to the photo stage. If transportation is an issue, students should contact their high school.
This plan was developed and based on guidelines as mandated by the State of California and Tulare County Health authorities. The district won't be able to take family photos during the drive-thru events.
Families are encoruaged to take their own photos with their graduate prior to or after the drive-thru ceremony. Snapshots filters will be available at the drive-thru ceremonies to use in photos.
Each high school will provide additional information on these ceremonies including scheduling and the exact route and location of the events.
The drive-thru graduation events will be held as follows:
Porterville High School — 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28
Granite Hills High School — 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 27
Strathmore High School — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 28
Monache High School — 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 28
Harmony Magnet High School — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29
Butterfield High School — 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 29
Porterville Adult School — 9 a.m. Monday, June 1
Citrus High School will premiere its virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. June 12. Students will be invited to Citrus at the end of the video for a drive-thru to pick up their diploma.
The schedule for PUSD's three middle school drive-thru promotion ceremonies will be:
Sequoia — 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 27
Bartlett — 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 28
Pioneer — 9 a.m. To 2 p.m., Friday, May 29
These schools will also provide additional information, including times assigned to students.
High School Virtual Ceremonies
PUSD high schools will also be holding virtual ceremonies. Traditional speeches will be recorded ahead of time, then included with the drive-thru ceremonies and a photo slideshow of all the graduates.
The virtual ceremonies will be posted to social media and uploaded to the PUSD YouTube channel. The virtual ceremonies will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. Firday, June 12.
“We understand there will be a lot of emotions that come with this announcement as we do our best to truly honor the Class of 2020 in one of the most unique situations that any of us has ever faced,” the district stated. “We are so proud of our graduates.”
For more information, visit the PUSD website, portervilleschools.org.