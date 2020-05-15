The Porterville Unified School District will distribute free thermometers to families on Monday.
The distributions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Porterville High School, Granite Hills High School and John J. Doyle Elementary School.
The district has partnered with Kinsa Health to provide 6,500 free thermometers to the community. There will be a limit of one thermometer per household.
Kevin Jessee, PUSD director of special education and student services who oversees the district’s nurses, said the goal is to distribute the thermometers to “as many families in the community as we can.”
Jessee said the district partnered with Kinsa on the project to help parents monitor their children’s health during the COVID-19 crisis but also to help parents monitor their children’s health in general.
Those who come to receive a free thermometer will also be able to download an app that provides feedback whenever the thermometer is used. Nurses and staff will be at each site on Monday to help download the app.
Jessee said the app provides feedback such as alerting parents to call 911 if their child needs emergency care or if the child’s condition is just mild.
“It’s going to give parents some guidance and helpful tools concerning the reporting they’re seeing,” said Jessee about how the app helps parents.