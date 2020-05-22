Porterville Unified School District will continue to distribute free thermometers.
PUSD has partnered with Kinsa to provide the thermometers. All distributions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on the days they take place.
Today, thermometers will be distributed at Sequoia Middle School, Strathmore High School, and Butterfield Charter School.
On Tuesday, May 26, thermometers will be distributed at West Putnam Elementary School, Roche Avenue Elementary School, and Vandalia Elementary School. Monache High School will have a distribution on Monday, June 1, while Bartlett Middle School will have a distribution on Tuesday, June 2.
Each family will receive one thermometer and can utilize the Kinsa Health app, which will send information to public health professionals and licensed clinicians to provide personalized care recommendations every time someone logs a symptom, diagnosis or feverish temperature.
The app can be downloaded through the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Those who are able should download the app before they arrive to pick up a thermometer.
PUSD staff will be on hand at the distributions to help out with the app. For more information on Kinsa Health, visit https://www.kinsahealth.co/.