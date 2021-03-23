Porterville Unified School District has targeted this Monday, March 29 as its reopening date for grades 7 through 12 at its middle and high schools.
But PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said the district will be working on all the logistics it will take to reopen right up to the moment it reopens middle and high school campus and cautioned the reopening date of March 29 may still need to be moved back. “I think we'll be working on this to the bitter end,” Nelson said.
Nelson, though, added the district is on track to reopen its middle and high school campuses sometime during the week of March 29.
“That's the plan,” said Nelson about reopening on March 29. “We're targeting the date of the 29th. We're shooting for Monday. The 29th is what we have targeted.”
Nelson added about the effort to reopen on March 29, “I think things are coming together.”
PUSD will use a hybrid schedule in which both in-person and distance learning will be used when it reopens for grades 7-12. Families will also have the option to continue with just distance learning.
In-person learning will be done four mornings a week. On Monday and Thursday mornings, students will attend periods 1 through 3. On Tuesdays and Fridays, students will attend periods four through six.
On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, students can continue with their work from the periods they attended in the mornings through distance learning. And Wednesdays will be used completely for distance learning in which students can catch up on work and for professional development for staff.
PUSD will adopt the Centers for Disease Control guidelines which has reduced the social distancing for students in the classroom from six feet to three feet. “Which is good,” said Nelson about the new guidelines which will allow the district to provide in-person instruction to more students in a classroom. “We're re-organizing classrooms.”
But Nelson added reopening 7th through 12th grades is more challenging than when the district reopened at the elementary level. The district will be dealing with issues such as lunch and transportation right up until it reopens for 7th through 12th grades. “That's kind of what we're in the middle of working on,” said Nelson about the logistics.
Nelson noted the guideline for social distancing is still six feet for situations such as lunchtime and the district is working on providing covered outdoor areas for lunch.
He also noted “you've got multiple teachers” said Nelson in which middle school and high school students switch teachers during the day while elementary students have the same teacher throughout the day. “That just makes it more complicated,” Nelson said.