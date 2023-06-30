The Porterville Unified School District has been selected to receive a $5.8 million federal grant which go a long way to achieving its goal of continuing to become more energy efficient.
The Biden-Harris administration announced on Thursday morning PUSD received the grant through the U.S. Department of Energy's Renew America's School Grant Program. PUSD is one of only 24 school programs across the country who were selected to received the extremely competitive grant. PUSD also received the full amount it request in the $5.8 million.
The 24 school programs received $178 million from the Renew America's Schools grant program. The funding comes from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure bill that was signed into law in 2021.
Originally the first round of grants to be awarded was to be $80 million. The $178 million is part of the $500 million Renew America's Schools Grant Program.
There were more than 1,000 applications totaling $5.5 billion in requests to receive funding from the Renew America's Schools Grant Program. There were then 236 school programs who were chosen to submit full applications totaling $1.62 billion. PUSD then became one of the 24 school programs to be selected.
“It was a very, very competitive field,” said Sarah Zaleski, the State and Community Energy Programs Schools and Nonprofit Program Director for the Department of Energy. “Porterville stood out for a few reasons. It really says something that they were selected.”
A major qualification for being selected for the grant was incorporating STEM education and workforce development for students. As part of the project PUSD will establish an energy engineering internship program as part of Harmony Magnet Academy's Academy of Engineering. Twenty-four students will participate in the program.
The PUSD project is a partnership with the California Action Pathways for Schools, a program that works to prepare students for green jobs.
“We were really excited about that,” said Zaleski about the internship program. She added that innovative approach is something they would like to see applied across the country.
PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said about every initiative the district pursues it always looks at “how can we involve our students.”
About PUSD's entire application, Zaleski said, “It's quite impressive.” Nelson gave a great deal of credit for that to PUSD assistant superintendent of business services, Brad Rohrbach. “He put a lot of work into this,” Nelson said.
The $5.8 million grant will be used to upgrade the energy efficiency of seven schools in the district — Bartlett Middle School, Granite Hills High School and West Putnam, Los Robles, Belleview, John J. Doyle and Roche Avenue Elementary Schools. A major reason why PUSD was selected was because those schools have a high population of minority students, Zeleski said.
Nelson said those schools were selected because they were in the most need of replacing infrastructure that has been at the schools for 20 years or more.
But Zaleski and Nelson stressed the ultimate reason for the grant is to improve learning conditions for students. Nelson said the grant will help the district provide a “better environment for our students for learning. That's the main benefit for us.”
The main part of the program will be switching those seven schools to 100 percent Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Units, HVACs, which aren't only more energy efficient but also improve air quality.
Another major component of the grant was improving air quality. The DOE's summary of what PUSD will do with the grant stated Porterville suffers from high rates of asthma.
But HVACs won't make up the entire project. Among the other pieces of the project will be converting the remaining fluorescent lights at the seven schools to LED lights. Also included will be a district wide building automation system designed to eventually run all of the district's, energy, lighting and security systems.
The project is part of the goal is to equip the entire district 100 percent with HVACs and essentially go all electric, which includes switching from natural gas heating. The district has a goal to have zero carbon emission.
“It just continues it,” said Nelson about the project helping the district meet its goal. “We're obviously pleased to offset our greenhouse gas emissions.”
But Nelson admitted the grant will help “offset a lot of the cost” when it comes to the district meeting its energy efficiency goals.
Rohrbach put it more bluntly when he said, “It's an opportunity to do things that otherwise we would not have a chance to do.”
The project is expected to reduce energy usage at the seven school sites by more than 50 percent and to reduce energy costs in the district by more than $500,000 a year.
Another major component of the grant program is to provide well-paying jobs that improve local economies. Nelson said the plan is “to bring in as many local businesses and partners as we can” to work on the project.
The entire project will run through the 2023-2024 through 2025-2026 school years will all the work expected to be completed by June 2026.
The $178 million in funding will be used to upgrade 97 schools across America that serve 74,000 students and 5,000 teachers.
In announcing recipients of the grant, the Department of Energy stated it “identified 24 selectees that demonstrated significant technical merit and responsiveness to the goals of the funding opportunity.”
Most of the schools selected will upgrade their HVAC systems and lighting as 88 percent will use funds for HVACs and 71 percent will use funds for lighting. Those selected are also using funds to install solar panels and batteries and alternative-fuel infrastructure. And those selected are also partnering with others such as energy service companies, utilities and colleges.
As part of Community Benefits Plans required by DOE from all applicants, those selected have committed to specific economic and environmental benefits to their communities. In its press release announcing the grants, DOE noted PUSD's internship at Harmony as the only one selected prioritizing apprenticeship opportunities for local youth. More than half the projects also include commitments to work with labor unions and union-affiliated apprenticeship programs.