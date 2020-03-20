Beginning March 23rd, Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) will provide meals at no cost to children ages 1-18 at PUSD elementary, middle, and high school locations from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This “Grab-N-Go” service will offer both drive-thru and walk-up stations providing both a lunch meal and a breakfast meal for the next morning. In addition, PUSD will be offering meal pickup at various outlying locations.
Each child must be present in order to pick up a “Grab-N-Go” lunch and breakfast meal to eat at home. Children need to eat their lunch meal or refrigerate them within 30 minutes of pickup. This includes refrigerating breakfast meals for the following day.
Meals for students with special dietary needs are available at the Student Nutrition Services located at 900 W. Pioneer Ave., between 9 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday or by calling 559-782-7062.
Here's a list of locations and arrival times for the following routes at outlying locations:
Route 1 (Yokhol Valley, Balch Park, Springville)
10:30 a.m. - Yokhol Valley Drive and Balch Park Road, Springville; 11 a.m. - Springville Elementary, 35424 Ward Ave., Springville; 11:30 a.m. - Cattle Drive and Mustang Drive;11:50 a.m. - River Island Country Club Parking Lot
Route 2 (Success Lake Area / Highway 190)
10:15 a.m. - Future Ready Lab, 31374 Success Valley Drive; 10:35 a.m. - Success Market, 28420 Hwy 190; 10:50 a.m. - Eagles Nest, 27798 Hwy 190; 11:15 a.m. - 1168 E. Poplar – 11:15 a.m.
Route 3 (Richgrove / Ducor)
10:20 a.m. - 709 Rowland, Richgrove; 11 a.m. - 5580 Road 234, Ducor
Route 4 (Terra Bella)
10:15 a.m. - Zion School, 10341 Rd 256, Terra Bella; 10:35 a.m. - Avenue 95 and Road 224, Terra Bella; 11 a.m. - 23433 Avenue 95, Terra Bella
Route 5 (Woodville)
10:15 a.m. - Woodville Church, 16719 Ave 167; 10:40 a.m. - Baptist Church on Oak
Route 6 (Poplar)
10:15 a.m. - Labor Camp, 16153 Road 192; 10:45 a.m. - Poplar Water Tower; 11:10 a.m. - Romo Furniture, 21058 Ave 152
For nutrition questions, call Student Nutrition Services at 559-782-7062.
For information about outlying pickup locations, call the transportation department at 559-782-7092.