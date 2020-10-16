The Porterville Unified School District Pathways program will host its annual Parent Pathways Showcase on Thursday, October 29.
Normally held at the Galaxy Theater, this year’s event will be held virtually through Zoom. The first showcase in English will start at 5 p.m. with the second showcase in Spanish starting at 6:30.
Parents will have the opportunity to learn about the 14 Pathways high school programs and ask questions of students, teachers, and administrators.
For information on how to attend the showcase through Zoom, visit the Pathways website, www.pathways.portervilleschools.org for more information.