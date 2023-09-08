EdSource has reported on a program being offered by Fresno State that will provide students from throughout the Valley with college and career prep throughout high school and guarantee them a spot at Fresno State once they graduate.
Porterville Unified School District is one of the districts participating in the Bulldog Bound Program. More than 20 districts are participating in the program. Students who meet minimum graduation requirements are guaranteed admission into Fresno State. The program began this fall
All students in the program will receive services from the program beginning as freshmen. The university stated it began the program so Valleys students could have a “clear, tangible path” to a college degree.
In the Valley, less than 25 percent of adults 25 and older have a bachelor's. Only 15 percent of adults have a bachelor's in Tulare County. Statewide 35 percent of adults have a bachelor's.
In the program high school counselors and Fresno State ambassadors (Fresno State students) will lead workshops covering what the program provides. The workshops begin with freshmen and continue throughout high school students' careers.
Students in the program receive a Fresno State ID card with an email address. The cards are a different color from Fresno State ID cards but give students much of the same access Fresno State students have.
That includes use of Fresno State libraries and the same admission rates at sporting events and food for Fresno State students.
When students become sophomores they will participate in Fresno State campus tours and begin to consider what they would major in at Fresno State. At the end of their sophomore year students will participate in an on-campus summer experience in which they will take college-prep course, learn more about majors Fresno State offers and become familiar with the campus.
When students become juniors they will receive conditional admission in Fresno State, will be able to take dual enrollment courses and again will participate in a summer program.
As seniors students will receive immediate acceptance into Fresno State once they submit their application on the condition they'll meet graduation requirements. Families also will receive help with financial and and how to plan for the cost of their students attend.
The program also covers financial literacy in the 10th grade; applying for college in the 11th grade and what scholarships are available in the 12th grade.
In addition students will learn about college life from current Fresno State students. To participate in the program students must sign an agreement with Fresno State.
Students must meet the California State A-G course requirements to receive admission into Fresno State. The program also provides resources for parents and guardians.
Students who participate in the program must participate in Fresno State programs and activities as well. Parents and guardians also must participate in Bulldog Bound programs.
School districts that are participating have also entered into an agreement with Fresno State. For more information on the Bulldog Bound program, call Fresno State Admissions and Recruitment, 559-278-2261.