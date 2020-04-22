Beginning on Monday, April 27, Porterville Unified School District will be switching its Meals at No Cost service to once-a-week delivery on Mondays.
Sites will continue to have drive thru and walk up options from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays. All meals will come complete with five breakfast and five lunch entrees, fruits and vegetables, and low-fat milks.
Meals will be distributed at the following sites: Roche Avenue Elementary, Butterfield Charter School, Bartlett Middle, Pioneer Middle, Granite Hills High, Monache High, Porterville High, and Strathmore High, as well as the current rural routes 1,2, 3, 6, 7.
The current meals program is being offered at all current sites and routes from 11 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. from today through Friday.For more information on the Meals at No Cost service and rural routes, go to portervilleschools.org.