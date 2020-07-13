Porterville Unified School District plans to gradually allow smaller groups of students to return to campus when the 2020-2021 school year begins next month.
PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson sent out a letter on Monday — exactly one month before the district's school year begins on August 13 — laying out the district's plan for the new school year.
The district will give families the option of having their students return to campus or to continue distance learning. But when students return at the beginning of the school year it will be in a phased-in manner.
And when it comes to distance learning if a student isn't completing the schoolwork required, that student may be required to return to campus in compliance with state requirements.
And it's definitely an uncertainty if schools will be able to open again, beginning next month, especially since Govern Gavin Newsom issued a mandate that essentially prohibits indoor activities in most counties, including Tulare County. If that's a case a month from now, it figures schools will have to continue with just distance learning.
PUSD does eventually plan to have a five-day school week for students who return to campus, but not at the beginning of the school year. Nelson wrote in his letter the district plans on a five-day school week “as soon as possible.” Each day will also be an early release day.
Nelson wrote for the schedule to be “done as carefully as possible,” students will return in smaller groups on assigned days for at least the first several weeks.
“This period will allow us to monitor and make the necessary adjustments to bring back as many students as possible every day,” wrote Nelson, commenting on the five-day school week. “We under stand this period of time will be a hardship on our working families.”
Nelson wrote the district will continue to address issues such as transportation, meals and childcare as well.
He also wrote students returning to campus is based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Diseas Control, California Department of Public Health, California Department of Education and other state and county health agencies.
Nelson wrote more detailed information regarding on-campus instruction will be provided over the next several days, but he noted:
Students and staff will be required to wear masks.
There will be temperature checks on buses and campuses.
Social distancing will be practiced to the extent practical for students, staff and visitors. Visitors will also be limited.
Hand washing will be emphasized and additional stations for handwashing, sanitizer and deep cleaning equipment to sanitize rooms and surfaces will be provided.
Students will remain in small groups as much as possible
Meals may not be served in the cafeteria and instead will be eaten outside or be sent home with students.
School start times, recesses, passing periods and release times may be staggered to minimize the number of students mixing.
As far as distance learning, Nelson wrote: “A comprehensive and rigorous distance learning program will be available for those families who choose the option because of a student's or family member's underlying medical condition or similar circumstances that would make a physical return to school difficult.
Families who opt for distance learning will enter a learning contract “that outlines the responsibilities and expectations to ensure students are successful in completing schoolwork from home” that's required.
Families should also note if they choose distance learning they may not receive a teacher from the school they normally attend.
Every three weeks there will be a progress review. If the student isn't completing their work, they may be required to return to campus to the school they normally attend.
Nelson wrote additional information on enrolling in distance learing will be provided in the next week.
Nelson wrote regardless of if the student returns to campus or remains at home, PUSD is committed to providing every student with a device such as a laptop, Chromebook or iPad. PUSD is also developing its own wireless cell phone network that will provide home internet access for free.
“I know all of us have wished that the situation would stabilize over the summer and the new year would begin with a return to normalcy,” Nelson wrote. “Unfortunately, when school resumes it will look very different from years past.”
Nelson wrote the district surveyed parents, staff and students “and it is clear that all groups recognize the importance of returning to school, though there are many different opinions on the best way to do so. We recognize this decision is very personal and everyone finds themselves in different circumstances with varying needs and challenges.
“While conditions have changed several times over the past couple of months and will continue to evolve up to the day school begins, we must build flexible plans using the best information we have available now, with the health and safety of everyone as the first priority. “
Nelson wrote the district's plans “are likely to vary as conditions change.” He added “we will make every attempt to be as flexible as possible.”
He also wrote the district will work to provide updates on a weekly basis.
“The new school year will bring many challenges and our students will need all of us working together at our best to support them in their learning,” Nelson wrote.