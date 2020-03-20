The Porterville Unified School District will provide breakfast and lunch grab and go meals at no cost to all of its students, beginning Monday March 23.
The grab and go meals will be provided at all PUSD sites. The meals will be be provided from Monday, March 23 to April 14. All PUSD schools won’t be in session during that time as the district will implement distance and online learning.
The meals will be available from 11 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be drive-thru and pick-up stations that following current guidelines set by California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Children must be present to pick up the meals and all meals must be eaten off site. PUSD will provide remote transportation routes to outlying designated locations.
“We will be accessing distribution on a daily basis to ensure that all of our students are able to receive these meals,” the district said in a released statement.
FRIENDS OF LIBRARY
The Friends of the Porterville Library have canceled their monthly sale scheduled for Saturday, April 4.
LINDSAY ORANGE BLOSSOM FESTIVAL
All Lindsay Orange Blossom Festival events, including the One City Sister Program Teriyaki Dinner and the Queen’s Coronation, both scheduled for March 28. The parade scheduled for April 4 was canceled last week.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH
All worship services, meetings, Bible studies and events at First Congregational Church have been canceled for the time being.
And as all churches will likely be affected, First Congregational also stated its Holy Week and Easter services the week of April 5 through 12 may also be affected.
“While we may not be congregating together, even for Bible Study, the ministry of the church will continue and I am available for any an all areas of ministry for our church family,” Pastor Kevin Roach said.
The church will attempt to livestream a service on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. On Sundays.
“Anyone with prayer requests can e-mail them to myself or Dale Sharp and they will be acknowledged during the livestream,” Roach said. “Please do not forget to send offerings and pledges to the church as the ministry and operations, and thus, the financial obligations, continue.
“Thank you and may God bless us during this time.”
SRINGVILLE RODEO DINNER POSTPONED
The annual Springville Sierra Rodeo Appreciation Dinner scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. It’s planned for the sponsors to be honored at a later date.
As of Thursday, no official decision had been made concerning the status of the rodeo scheduled for April 24-26.
SEVEN CASES IN
TULARE COUNTY
As of Thursday, there were seven cases of the coronavirus in Tulare County. The sixth and seventh cases were tested at Kaweah Delta Hospital in Visalia.
One was between the ages of 18-24 and it’s unknown how that person contracted the virus. The other was due to travel and that person was between the ages of 25-40.
Some of the other cases are still be investigated and additional information on those cases won’t be available until the investigation is completed.
CENTRAL VALLEY DECLARED DISASTER AREA
Governor Gavin Newsom declared Fresno, Tulare and Kings Counties as Disaster Areas, opening up eligibility for small businesses in those counties to apply and receive Small Business Administration Loans. Small business can visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/ to apply for a loan.
TESLA APPS
In many locations Tesla is in the process of implementing “touchless deliveries,” in which customers can unlock their new vehicles at a delivery parking lot via the Tesla App, sign any remaining relevant paperwork that has been placed in their car, and return that paperwork to an on-site drop-off location prior to leaving.
CAR DEALERSHIPS OPEN
All three domestic delerships in Porterville, Porterville Ford, Porterville Chrysler Jeep and Merle Stone Chevrolet are open.
Porterville Chrysler Jeep’s hours are 8 a.m. To 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. To 6 p.m. Sunday for sales. The service department is open 7:30 a.m. To 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Porterville Ford is open for sales 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. To 7 p.m. Saturday. The service department is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m Monday through Friday.
Merle Stone Chevrolet is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for sales and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for service.