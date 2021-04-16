Porterville Unified School District announced the debut of the Porterville Unified Pod, a podcast for families, students, and the community of Porterville to discuss topics involving PUSD.
The podcast will feature guests from the PUSD family and community to discuss issues they're passionate about.
The Porterville Unified Pod is hosted by Andrew Woodley, Director of Curriculum and Instructional Technology.
“I am very excited to host the Porterville Unified Pod podcast,” Woodley said. “It has been fantastic to speak with all of these individuals in our district to discuss all the amazing opportunities and support for families.
“It has been eye-opening even to me to learn about all of the wonderful things that our staff and students are doing on a daily basis. From preschool to high school, and even adult education, there are so many positive and exciting things happening in PUSD. The podcast really gives me a chance to showcase the incredible talent and stories in the district and share them with the community.”
“At PUSD, we are always looking at how to get our students, parents and stakeholders more involved plus providing important information,” said PUSD Governing Board President Felipe Martinez. “The podcast is the newest format in our toolbox that anyone can enjoy at their leisure and we are thrilled to welcome new listeners to the PUSD family and hope they will be with us for many years to come.”
The Porterville Unified Pod is currently available in both English and Spanish on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.