Porterville Unified School District has launched ParentSquare, a simple and collaborative school-home communication platform, to reach and engage every family, ensuring all parents have the opportunity to actively participate in their children’s education.
By unifying multiple tools into one platform, ParentSquare provides an improved experience for parents and staff. Parents will be able to keep track of news, activities and events from all their children’s schools in one place. ParentSquare is now available for staff and parents to use on their computers or mobile devices. Download the app today on the Apple App Store for iPhones or Google Play Store for Android phones.
“While we have worked to update our websites and increase the district’s social media presence, over the past year, we have evaluated different options to provide additional communication opportunities with our parents and students,” PUSD Superintendent Dr. Nate Nelson said. “With this new tool, teachers and staff can engage in true two-way communication with families. Parents will be able to review information and pictures posted by schools, teachers, coaches, and school activity advisors, fill out forms and permission slips, sign up for parent-teacher conferences, check grades and attendance, and much more in one location. We are particularly impressed with the real-time language translation that is possible in one-on-one and group messages between school staff and parents. We hope our entire community of students, staff, and parents will appreciate this new way to communicate, especially during this difficult time.”
For more information on Porterville Unified School District, visit portervilleschools.org, or through the district’s social media channels: Facebook (@PortervilleUnified), Twitter (@PortervilleUSD), and Instagram (@portervilleschools).