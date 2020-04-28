Students from Harmony Magnet Academy’s Academy of Engineering and Monache and Porterville High School teachers have worked to supply personal protective equipment to Sierra View Medical Center and Family HealthCare Network.
The effort is a partnership between the Porterville Unified School District, Sierra View and FHCN. Harmony’s Academy of Engineering program is one of 14 PUSD Pathways programs.
The PUSD team has been using a common template to 3D print reusable face shield masks and head straps.
More than 100 surgical masks and straps have been delivered to Sierra View while 1,050 unimasks and 50 face mask hooks have been delivered to FHCN. More than 1,500 unimasks will be delivered to Sierra View this week.
The PUSD team will continue production of the 3D printed masks medical professionals in the community as well as student nutrition workers, who are handling the district’s once-a-week Meals at No Cost service.
PUSD is now offering the meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Monday at various sites and rural routes throughout the district.
Five breakfasts and five lunches to last the week are provided every Monday. For more information visit https://www.portervilleschools.org/apps/news/article/1191177