Porterville Unified School District will give away desks for PUSD students for use at their home. The drive thru student desk giveaway will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Porterville Adult School at 1414 W. Olive.
There's a limited supply of desks and they will be provided on a first-come, first serve basis with a limit of one desk per student. The student's name and school site will be required.
All current COVID-19 guidelines will be following including the wearing of face coverings and social distancing.