The Porterville Unified School District is preparing to implement an AmericaCorps tutoring program to help low scoring students throughout the district.
PUSD will participate in the AmericaCorps Mentor/Tutor program during the 2020-2021 school year.
The program is part of Building Community, Changing Lives. The program is designed for trained AmeriCorps fellows to provide tutoring and mentoring services for up to nearly 1,600 PUSD students in grades three to five who currently scoring below proficiency standards.
The program is designed to accelerate learning by addressing both academic and social-emotional learning needs.
AmericaCorps fellows who are hired will provide mentoring and tutoring in areas of math and English. They will also be tasked to provide daily structure, individualized and group instruction and non-instructional activities.
When the district announced it was receiving a grant for the AmericaCorp program early this year, it stated it would be needing 70 AmericaCorp fellows.
PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson worked with Tulare County Office of Education superitendent Tim Hire and grant writer Suzanne Terrell on seeking the AmericaCorp grant of more than $1 million specifically for Central California.
The program is designed for college students and young adults to serve as AmericaCorp fellows. The preferred ages are 18-25, but there's no age limit. Anyone who applies will go through a background check.
AmeriCorp Fellows will be given a cost of living stipend of $1,400 a month and at the end of their year of service they will receive $4336,50 that can be utilized toward tuition or used to pay off student loans. AmericaCorp fellows have seven years to use that money to pay off educational expenses.
Those who work as AmericaCorp fellows must also guarantee they will continue their education. They will need to make a nine-month commitment form September 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Workdays are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 36-40 hours a week.
https://www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps/segal-americorps-education-award/use-your-education-award
To learn more about AmeriCorps National Service programs visit: https://www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps/what-americorps
To apply for the mentor/tutor position, go to portervilleschools.org and apply in the Job Openings section.
PUSD SEEKS INPUT FOR NEW SCHOOL YEAR
PUSD is asking for feedback from families, students and staff as it plan to reopen school campuses for the 2020-2021 school year, which begins August 13..
The PUSD Reopening Team will use the information collected in the survey along with the guidelines of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the California Department of Education (CDE) to develop reopening plans.
“Given the evolving circumstances, these plans are subject to change as public health guidelines are updated,” the district stated.
To answer the survey visit https://www.portervilleschools.org/apps/news/article/1246540 There are surveys for students, staff and parents.