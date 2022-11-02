The Porterville Unified School District Board will consider appointing someone to replace Jim Carson on the board at a special meeting today.
The special meeting open to the public will be held at 4:30 p.m. today at the district office's governing board room.
Two candidates have applied to replace Carson —Rudy Ruiz and Pam Hughes. Ruiz is a longtime supporter of Strathmore High football with the Strathmore Football Boosters while Hughes is the owner of Country Pleasures on Main Street in Porterville.
Carson represents Area 7 in the district but chose not to run to stay in the seat in the November 8 election. No one filed to run in the election to represent Area 7 on the board by the August 15 deadline.
In order to fill the position in a timely manner the board opened up the seat for applications for it to appoint someone to the board. The application period was open on October 17 and ended on October 28.
Ruiz and Hughes were the two candidates who applied. During today's meeting the board will interview the two candidates and then will consider appointing either Ruiz or Hughes to the board.
There are two other positions on the board in which there is a race to fill those seats in the November 8 election. Cheryl McCrillis is challenging incumbent Pete Lara to represent Area 3 on the board and Rae Dean Strawn is challenging incumbent Felipe Martinez to represent Area 5 on the board.
Those who are elected in Area 3 and Area 5 and either Hughes or Ruiz who's appointed in Area 7 will serve four-year terms. Candidates who are elected and appointed to those positions will be sworn into their seats during an organization meeting to determine the makeup of the board in December. The candidates who are elected or appointed to those positions will serve from December of this year through December, 2026.