The Porterville Unified School District Board will take the first step to meeting the latest additional requirement for students in public schools in the state to graduate from high school.
The PUSD board will consider a pilot program in which one Ethnic Studies course will be offered at Porterville High School in the 2023-2024 school year at its next meeting. The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the district office's governing board room.
To begin with, the Ethnic Studies course at PHS will be optional. But it will eventually be a required course for all public high school students in the state to graduate.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 101 which requires a one-semester Ethnic Studies course for high school students to graduate in October, 2021. School districts still have time to implement the mandate as the graduating class of 2030 will be the first class in the state that will have to complete the Ethnic Studies course.
So basically beginning with the 2026-2027 school year, PUSD plans to offer Ethnic Studies as a required course for students to take. While students will be able to take the course any time during their four years, it's expected most students will complete the course during even the first or second semester of their freshman year. “We anticipate students will take it freshman year,” PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said.
Nelson said there's really not other semester course that would be paired with the Ethnic Studies course as students could take such courses as health or P.E. or any elective in the semester before or after they take Ethnic Studies. But Nelson admitted with the increasing demands on students such as Ethnic Studies it's become more difficult for students to take an elective.
And how to fit Ethnic Studies into the schedule with all of the other students' demands was a concern, Nelsons said. He said the Ethnic Studies requirement will essentially take the place of the computer competency requirement the district now has. He noted students are entering preschool with iPads, so a computer competency requirement isn't as vital for students who are already becoming computer literate at the elementary level.
Still, the Ethnic Studies course is another demand on students. “This will take up some more of their schedule,” said Nelson about the Ethnic Studies requirement on students.
And there are already school districts in the state that are requiring their students to take Ethnic Studies to graduate, including San Francisco, San Diego and Fresno, which is requiring the Class of 2026 to take the course.
AB 101 requires “a locally developed ethnic students course approved by the governing board of the school district.”
Nelson noted that's one advantage of the requirement is the chance to teach students about local culture. Nelson said the district's Ethnic Studies course includes a great deal on the local Yokuts Native American culture.
He added other cultures such as the local Hispanic culture would obviously be appropriate for the course as well. And he said adjustments can be made in the course to make it more relevant to the students.
“That's an opportunity to teach about local history,” that may not otherwise be taught, Nelson said.
AB 101 also requires the course “be appropriate for use with pupils of all races, religions, nationalities, genders, sexual orientations and diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds, pupils with disabilities and English learners.”
The state does offer an overall curriculum to follow with sample lessons on African American Studies, Latino Studies, Asian American Studies and Native American Studies. There's also sample lessons on antisemitism, Jewish American Studies and Arab American Studies.
The Instructional Quality Commission came up with the overall curriculum, which included addressing ethnic groups throughout regions of the state, including a section on Armenian migration.
“The Instructional Quality Commission undertook a lengthy, thorough, deliberative and inclusive process before submitting a model curriculum in ethnic studies to the state board,” AB 101 states.
AB 101 passed after an attempt in the previous year failed in which that proposed Ethnic Studies curriculum was criticized as being biased and possibly antisemetic.
AB 101 states Ethnic Students courses to be offered should “not reflect or promote, directly or indirectly, any bias, bigotry or discrimination against and person or group of persons.”