The Porterville Unified School District Board will consider approving a total budget of more than $284 million. The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the district office governing board room.
The total budget of more than $284 million includes all unrestricted and restricted expenditures the district projects for the 2023-2024 school year. Those projections are as close as possible to what the actual expenditures will be.
Restricted expenditures include federal and state programs which restrict how funds can be used. Many of those programs will be one-time programs in 2023-2024.
When it comes to unrestricted funds, the district basically has a balanced budget as both its unrestricted revenues and restricted expenses are just more than $205.5 million.
But when it comes to the total PUSD budget for 2023-2024, the district will actually have a deficit when unrestricted and restricted revenues and expenditures are included.
Total unrestricted and restricted revenue for the 2023-2024 budget will be just under $276.4 million while total unrestricted and restricted expenditures in 2023-2024 will be more than $284.6 million, leaving a deficit of about $7.8 million.
But the district has a healthy reserve to account for that deficit. A complicated state formula caps the reserve a district can have at 10 percent and based on that formula the district has a reserve of almost $25.7 million.
The district is also required by the state to commit what would otherwise by unassigned funds and as part of the budget the board on Thursday will consider committing $35.5 million as required by the state. The bulk of that $35.5 million will go toward construction projects as part of the district's facility master plan and to future pension costs.
When it comes to total unrestricted and restricted revenue there will be a considerable decline in 2023-2024 from 2022-2023. Total unrestricted and restricted revenue in 2023-2024 was just more than $315.6 million.
A major cause of that decrease in revenue is a major decline in restricted revenue from more than $121 million in 2022-2023 to just more than $70.8 million in 2023-2024. PUSD assistant superintendent of business services Brad Rohrbach said a major cause of that was the one-time restricted funds the district has received.
Despite the decline in revenue, PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said the district is still in good financial shape for the coming year. “I think we're going to be OK next year,” said Nelson about 2023-2024.
But he added the district will continue to watch closely economic developments in the following years when it comes to the budget.
The bulk of the budget will go to staff salaries and benefits. School districts typically spend more than 80 percent of their budgets on staff salaries and benefits and PUSD is no different as 83.2 percent of its unrestricted funds will go to staff salaries and benefits.
But when unrestricted and restricted funds are included the district actually spends less than what most districts spend on staff salaries and benefits as that figure falls to about 74 percent of the budget.
That's actually a little lower than what's typical as about 80 percent or more of district budgets normally go to staff salaries and benefits. Nelson said the district has been able to reduce the total percentage of the budget to staff salaries and benefits as a result of directing more restricted funds to that area.
Total salaries — unrestricted and restricted funds — for all certified staff in the district, which includes teachers, substitute teachers and administrators will be just under $100.6 million for 2023-2024. That's a slight increase over the just under $99.3 million for 2022-2023. Total salaries from unrestricted and restricted funds for administrators in the district will be just under $9.4 million.
Total classified staff salaries from unrestricted and restricted funds in the district will be more than $36.5 million.
Total cost for all employee benefits in the district from unrestricted and restricted funds will be just under $73.3 million.