The Porterville Unified School District Board of Education approved a trip to Washington DC for migrant students in the district on Thursday. The trip will take place for up to 12 students June 10 through June 16.
The trip, which will teach students about government workings and civic responsibilities, has already been approved and will be funded by the California Department of Education and the Tulare County Office of Education.
This will be the first time the district has focused on taking migrant students, as they wanted to provide the opportunity to students from underserved families. The trip will include five to six study sessions before departing and a Dress For Success Day at Macy’s with a $250 voucher in each student's hand.
Board member Pete Lara questioned what civic responsibilities will be taught.
Director of Assessment and Accountability, Dr. Phil Black, explained that the civic responsibilities taught will help develop the individual students with broad information including lessons on government and societal issues. The students would participate in five to six study sessions before the trip in order to gain some perspective of what will be taught and discussed in DC. Upon returning to school, the students will create a civic based project to get more involved in the community.
The trip to Washington DC for migrant students was unanimously approved.
The board also approved a grant application from the urban and community forestry grant program of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Dr. Brad Rohrbach, the assistant superintendent of Business Services, stated the grant is a new opportunity for the district and will enhance the Climate Action Pathway. If awarded the grant will provide funding for drought tolerant landscaping, shaded pathways, and playground improvements, amongst other things. Belleview Elementary, Olive Street, Santa Fe Elementary, Doyle and West Putnam are all schools being evaluated for playground upgrades.
The application for the grant, which is due April 21, was unanimously approved by the board.
During Thursday's meeting, the board received information on Porterville Educators Association’s (PEA) initial bargaining proposal but took no action. The board did take action to approve the district's initial bargaining proposal to both PEA and California Schools Employees Association (CSEA). The district has yet to receive CSEA’'s proposal, but disclosed that PEA’s bargain proposal includes reopening articles within the agreement, including salaries.