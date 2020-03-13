The Porterville Unified School District Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at the Monache High School Gym. Admission is free.
All PUSD elementary school students in kindergarten through fifth grades and St. Anne’s School students will participate. Sixth graders at Pioneer, Sequoia and Bartlett Middle Schools will also participate.
Students from Monache, Porterville, Granite Hills, Strathmore, Citrus and Butterfield Charter High Schools will participate as well. Elementary students can enter three to five pieces of art while fifth and sixth graders enrolled in visual fine-arts classes will can enter 5 to 10 pieces of art.
A blue ribbon will be awarded for the best entry in each class. A best of show ribbon will also be awarded for each grade.
This year’s theme is “Porterville Celebrates Art,” celebrating 53 years of the PUSD Art Festival. Entered artwork doesn’t have to be theme related.
Artwork can be pencil drawings, paintings, collages, photography, 3D ceramics, paper mache or any other medium. Entries must be original artwork. Artwork entries are chosen by teachers.