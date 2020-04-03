With the directive essentially coming down for Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this week that all school campuses should be closed for the rest of the school year, Porterville Unified School District announced on Friday it was indeed closing all of its school sites for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
PUSD made the decision after a meeting of Tulare County districts on Friday morning. PUSD announced it would put all of its resources into enhancing its distance learning program for the rest of the school year.
“We continue to follow guidance from the state and this most recent information reinforces what has already been in place in PUSD following our original announcement of school campus closures; while the buildings are closed, learning continues online,” PUSD Superintendent Dr. Nate Nelson stated in a letter on Friday.
“Please know that should we receive updated direction from government officials and healthcare experts that conditions have improved to the point where schools can reopen, we will be ready to enthusiastically welcome back our students. We do not make the decision to close campuses for the remainder of the year lightly and are aware of its impact on so many of our families.
“The district is particularly sensitive to the unique needs of our students in major transitions such as our preschoolers set to enter kindergarten, 8th grade students promoting to high school, and especially our high school seniors. Rest assured that while they may look different or happen at a later time than is customary, we are actively working on how these students can still benefit from the many experiences, ceremonies, and celebrations associated with these pivotal years.”
Nelson added he was extremely proud of PUSD's educators. He added the district's grab and go meals program will continue and additional information will be provided in the coming days and weeks when it comes to grades, graduation, transcripts, scholarships and how continued distance learning will be handled.
He also stated information will be coming on what kind of summer school opportunities the district will provide.
“Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we move into a new way of teaching and learning to meet the health and safety impacts of COVID-19,” Nelson stated. “It’s challenging to our educators and our families to learn and communicate in a very new world, but working together, we can and will meet this challenge. Once again, I want to thank our families for being our partners in education and for your ongoing support of our schools.”