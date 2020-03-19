Due to recommendations by California Governor Gavin Newsom, both Burton School District (BSD) and the Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) published letters to the Burton and Porterville School District communities on their websites on Tuesday, March 17, stating both districts will be closed from Monday, March 23, until Tuesday, April 14, to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19.
Currently both BSD and PUSD are on Spring Break from Monday, March 16, until Friday, March 20.
Letters to the BSD community read as follows:
“Dear Burton Families, The health, safety and well-being of students and staff are the highest priority for Burton School District. Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, the Burton School District will be closed tentatively to return to regular instruction on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. This emergency closure will not negatively impact your child’s attendance. This closure impacts all school programs (Preschool through 12th grade, campus clubs, all athletics, After School Programs and activities). District staff has been working together to work through many of the details of the temporary school closure of Burton School District. Please continue to check your email/Burton App for additional information to follow.”
Similar letters to the PUSD community read as follows:
“Dear PUSD Community, Thank you for your patience and understanding as we have worked to plan for what life will look like in our schools after Spring Break ends this week.
“Unfortunately, as is the case in so many areas today, things will look very different. Effective Monday, March 23rd, Porterville Unified School District school sites will be closed to students until further notice for the health and safety of the community. While we hope the situation changes to allow for regular instruction to resume April 14th, in Governor Newsom’s address today, he referenced the potential that schools would not reopen before summer.
“We know how disruptive such an extended absence of school will be for our families and the community at large and are doing everything we can to assist. As promised, the State provided additional guidance today to manage these closures and ensure the continuation of essential services to support students.
“PUSD has already been working to assemble the resources to provide these supports, with the first and most important being continued meal service for our students. Effective Monday, March 23rd, PUSD will be ready to provide combination ‘Grab and Go’ lunches and breakfasts for our students at eight different school sites throughout Porterville and Strathmore. A flyer with the details of this program will be posted shortly. We plan to make continual adjustments as necessary to ensure all families in need will have access to these meals.
“We are also working on publishing links on our website to free online resources and instructional material organized by grade and subject level to support our students’ continued learning. We plan to have these resources posted at the beginning of next week. Staff is also exploring options to provide families who do not have the necessary devices or connectivity the ability to access this content.
“Finally, as instructed by the Governor’s Executive Order, we are working with the City and local health authorities to ensure some type of child care will be available with priority assigned to families of first responders and healthcare workers.
“Additional information will follow tomorrow with specific guidance to employees regarding their assignments. In summary, wherever possible, the district will have its staff work remotely. Employees 65 years of age and older or with underlying medical conditions at any age that may increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19, such as pregnancy or a blood disorder, will only be permitted to work off-site.
“We know these are difficult times, but we also know we will get through them together and be stronger as a result.
Signed, Dr. Nate Nelson, Superintendent, Porterville Unified School District”
Students, parents, and school staff as well as the general public, are being encouraged to take everyday preventive actions such as the following:
Stay home when sick
Cover your cough or sneeze, use a tissue
Wash hands frequently
Avoid touching face or eyes
Get a flu vaccine if you have not done so this season
Should there be any changes during this situation, Porterville Unified School District will communicate them to you.
For up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus, visit the California Department of Public Health website at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx; or the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For further information go to https:www.burtonschools.org or https://www.portervilleschools.org. For Burton School District call 559-781-8020, and for Porterville Unified School District call 559-793-2400.