A new state law will go into effect beginning with the 2022-2023 school year that will require schools to begin their school day at a later time.
And since the Porterville Unified School District has many families who have children in grade levels from elementary to high school the district has decided to start its school day at the same time for all of its students, K-12.
When PUSD opens its school year on August 11, the school day for all of its schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. That change will be made to meet Senate Bill 328, which will require all high schools to begin the school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
The bill will also require that middle schools begin the school day no earlier than 8 a.m. But again since PUSD has families with students at different grade levels it's just starting its school day at 8:30 a.m. for all of its schools.
PUSD superintendent Nate Nelson said other factors such as transportation and student nutrition also weighed into the decision to begin the school day at 8:30 a.m. at every school.
But there will be exceptions. PUSD high schools will still offer zero period before the regular school day begins for more specialized classes such as in honor courses, band and physical education. PUSD will have to begin the school day at 8:30 a.m. for core instruction.
In addition the district will continue to offer its breakfast program. And the district is also offering Expanded Learning Programs, ELP, for K-6 students along with expanding its YES afterschool program, Nelson said.
The YES afterschool program provides academic and recreational activities for students. The ELP program will also offer supplemental learning opportunities before and after school.
“In the interest of serving the diverse needs of our families, these programs will be as flexible as possible when it comes to drop-off and pick-up times,” the district posted on its Facebook page.
The ELP program will begin at 7:30 a.m. and will be available until 6 p.m. Nelson said the district is expanding the programs it offers before and after school to help “the families that struggle with child care.”
But Nelson said it will still be interesting to see how the district adjusts to the later schedule especially when it comes to afterschool activities such as athletics. The regular school day for PUSD high school students will go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. which means afterschool activities such as athletic practices will be pushed back.
The school day for K-3 students will go from 8:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and the school day for fourth through eighth grade students will go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The Wednesday early release time will be 1:55 p.m. and minimum days for grades K-12 will end at 12:55. Since the regular school day is starting later, zero period and the breakfast program will start later as well.
Nelson said one advantage of the new schedule is all of the district's high schools will now be on the same schedule. In the past the district's high schools have been on different schedules such as a block or traditional schedule. Nelson said all of the high schools being on the same schedule will simplify matters for teachers, coaches and students who are on different high school campuses during the school day.
But he added the district would have liked to have more local control in deciding its schedule. “I'm not sure that we would have made the adjustment,” Nelsons said.
While other states have considered a later starting time, California is the first state to mandate a later start time.
Advocates of the later start time point to studies that have shown students get more sleep and perform better in the classroom as a result. The American Academy of Pediatricians has been advocating for later school start times for nearly a decade.