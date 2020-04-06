Porterville Unified School District has added a route for its grab and go meal program.
Route 7 will be at 11 a.m. at Prospect and Crystal near the Family Health Care Network. It will continue at 11:30 a.m. To Poplar Avenue and S. Chase Terrace, three blocks west of the Shell station and at noon to Jaye Street and Springville Avenue, the Villa Robles Apartments.
PUSD provides meals at most of its sites from 11 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and also has several other rural routes that provides meals. For more information call 782-7062.