Porterville Unified School District has scheduled kindergarten and preschool registration for the district’s 10 elementary schools.
In accordance with the Kindergarten Readiness Act, Senate Bill 1381, students reaching the age of 5 on or before September 1, 2023, can enroll in kindergarten, but those students reaching the age of 5 between September 2, 2023, and June 30, 2024, will be enrolled in a Universal Transitional Kindergarten, UTK/Preschool Program, which is a two-year kindergarten program.
Student must be present for kindergarten registration. The schedule for kindergarten and preschool registration at is as follows:
West Putnam cafeteria, 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. January 12
Westfield room No. 1 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. January 17
Vandalia cafeteria 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. January 18
Santa Fe library 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. January 23
Olive Street library 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3 p.m. January 24
Los Robles room No. 20 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. January 25
Belleview room No. 1 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. January 26
John J. Doyle cafeteria 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. and 12:20 to 3 p.m. January 30
Monte Vista cafeteria 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. January 31
Roche Avenue room No. 1 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. February 1
The following will be needed: Verification of student’s age is required for kindergarten registration.
The following immunizations are required by law before a child can be enrolled in school:
Minimum of 3 IPV (oral polio vaccine) and 4 DPT (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus) if both are given after the 4th birthday. A child is fully immunized with 4 IPV and 5 DPT, regardless of the age in which the last dose was received.
Two MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) administered after the 1st birthday; one PPD (mantoux), tuberculin skin test including results; three doses of Hepatitis B; two doses of Varicella (chickenpox vaccine).
A physical examination is required before a child can enter first grade. It's recommended to have the physical done at the same time the child goes to the doctor for the required immunizations for kindergarten.
Forms for the physical examination may be picked up at the school prior to the registration or the day of the registration. The state required dental assessment forms for students entering kindergarten will also be available at the schools.
Verification of Residency – 2 different bills verifying current address.
Parents who are not able to enroll their children during the designated registration date may go to the school office on any school day after the enrollment date of their school.
For more information call the school or the Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, 793-2453.