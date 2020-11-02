On Saturday morning a small group of locals gathered to protest on the corner of Main Street and Morton Avenue in hopes that the City Council will consider awarding an cannabis dispensary operating permit to an applicant who is 100 percent local. This protest was brought on by the release of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting agenda, which recommends that the Council award the two available operating permits to larger cannabis companies who have partnered with local residents to open dispensaries in the city.
“There isn’t anything wrong with a lot of this,” said Steve Penn, who organized Saturday’s protest. “Except it was supposed to be about Porterville. It was always supposed to be about Porterville, and look what happened. They are looking at what these companies have promised them in revenue, and marked them high because they’re already in business.”
Penn claimed that the larger companies came into the city offering money to local residents in order to partner with them to score higher on their applications. David Horowitz, a local business owner, was interviewed by The Recorder in February, when the Request for Proposal process was beginning, and stated that he was approached with an offer of ten percent ownership of the dispensary, but on paper he would be 100 percent liable for it.
What began as something that was supposed to revitalize downtown and generate a source of revenue for the city, now has some concerned the future dispensaries will do neither of those.
“The idea of it was to have it downtown where it draws business,” said Penn. “The whole objective of this was to have it downtown, where people would go and spend their money. It was to keep downtown going, that was the whole idea. What we’re fighting is the bribery of the big companies coming in and buying our citizens. Who really owns the company? Some of them are based out of state, and they will get the money. The money won’t stay here. That was the whole point, to let someone from Porterville have a little bit of glory, and to keep the money in Porterville. Plain and simple.”
Penn said it's down to the wire, and Tuesday’s meeting will be interesting as he’s urging the Council to disqualify any applicant who isn’t totally, 100 percent local.
“We want to run a fair race, win or lose,” said Penn, “Whether we get the permit or not, we want it done the right way. That’s all we want really. It’s not against anybody, just make it a fair race.”
To ensure that his message comes across clearly, Penn has organized additional protests for Monday and Tuesday. While Monday’s protest will be on the corner of Main Street and Morton Avenue again, Tuesday’s protest will be held outside of City Hall.