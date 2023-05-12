The Porterville City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday evening at City Hall to consider transitioning to Phase III of the city’s water conservation plan.
The city is currently operating in Phase IV of the conservation plan which means residents at odd numbered addresses are permitted to watering outside on Saturdays and Sundays are the watering days for even numbered addresses. This phase also restricts the times in which watering is allowed on Saturdays and Sundays with no watering allowed before 10 a.m. or after 10 p.m. If the city council approves the transition to Phase III it would allow residents to water on two day a week watering schedule.
Odd numbered addresses would be permitted to water outside on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Even numbered addresses would have watering days on Wednesday and Sunday. This phase of the watering schedule is proposed to last through the fall months until September 30. On October 1 the city would transition back to Phase IV. This item is set as a public hearing and the community is encouraged to provide input to the Council on this matter. Phase III watering guidelines would become effective June 1.
After the public hearing, the council will discuss awarding the Tule River Parkway Phase Three project to American Paving Co., a Fresno based company, for the amount of roughly $2.5 million dollars, but will have to approve nearly $1.1 million in additional funds to fully cover the project.
This phase of the Tule River Parkway project will include the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian trail between Main Street and Plano Street, which will extend the existing trail by 1.25 miles.
The initial $2,536,720 to go to American Paving Co. will need to be followed by additional funding for construction contingency, associated project services, and the redesign and stabilization of certain areas along the banks of the Tule River that have been damaged by recent storms. The project total is anticipated to be $3,544,064. Part of the funding for the project, $1,825,000, is funded by a federal grant. Measure R funding will cover $124,500, and the Tulare County Association of Governments has promised an additional $500,000 for needed repairs. This leaves a $1,091,564 difference which could be covered by Local Transportation Funds.
In addition to these items, the council will also continue their discussion on the opposition of AB1090 and SB94. They will also consider the status of the local flood emergency declaration.
While the consent calendar may be approved in full under one motion, which includes the approval of advertising for bids for a reconstruction project on Main Street between Putnam and Morton Avenues. They may also approve the cancellation of the July 4 council meeting.
This meeting is set for Tuesday, May 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. It can be viewed live on YouTube or attended in person at City Hall.